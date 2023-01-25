Warrant leads to significant drug seizure

(Kenora, ON) – On January 24, 2023, Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau with assistance of the Kenora, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Community Street Crime Units, the Treaty Three Police Service and the OPP Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the 200 block of Ninth Street South, Kenora, Ontario.

As a result of the search warrant police located a seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone tablets, cocaine, and other items used in the sale of illegal drugs. The approximate street value of the drugs is worth over $34,000.00.

As a result of this investigation three individuals from Kenora, ON, a 40-year-old male, a 51-year-old male and a 46-year-old female been charged with: Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine; Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; Possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone; Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The two men were held in custody. The woman is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2023.

Methamphetamine destroys lives and threatens the safety of our communities. It has emerged as one of the most significant commodities within organized crime; methamphetamine is entrenched from production, to importation and distribution.

If you have any other information in relation to stolen property, illegal drugs or firearms in our community, you can contact your local OPP detachment or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.