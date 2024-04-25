Wanted man known to frequent Thunder Bay

(BARRIE, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of their Statutory Release.

Troy Foltz is described as an Indigenous male, 30-years-old, 5’8″ (180cm), 180lbs (82kg) with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos:

Left forearm – Cross with the words “RIP MOM”

Left upper arm – Religious Icon

Left side of the neck – Five-point crown with “Foltz”

Right forearm – Skull

Right wrist – Grandma

Left hand – “MM LIFE, CARD SUITS, INFINITY SYMBOL”

Left forearm – “HOOD” with a cross

Left hand – DIAMOND with the numbers “705, 604 and words Wild Boy”

Foltz is serving 2 years, 9 months and twenty-eight day sentence for:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Accident resulting in bodily harm

Possession of a schedule 1/2 substance

Obstruct Public / Peace officer

The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Thunder Bay.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

NOTICE: The printed version of this paper included an incorrect photo of the offender. This has been corrected for the digital edition.