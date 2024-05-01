Walk on the Wild Side 4-H report

On Sunday, April 7th at 9:00 am at the Olson Residence, the Walk on the Wild Side 4-H project had its first club meeting. Our club has 13 members and 3 leaders. Our leaders are Krista Olson, Amy Teeple, and Melinda Romyn. The members are Jonnalyn, Kinley, Melaina, Charlie P, Charlie D, Emily, Sydney, Georgia, Olivia, Mason, Miles, Neal, and Hailey. Two members were unable to make this meeting. We started the meeting with the 4-H Pledge, we then introduced ourselves by saying our names and telling a fact about us. We were then taught about club elections, like how they work and about the different positions’ and the duties and responsibilities. Then we elected our President Miles, Vice President Emily, Secretary Neal, and Press Reporter Mason. We spent some time filling out our club paperwork for our project binders. We split into groups and played some word games. They helped us get to know each other better. We then learned about maps and compasses, like how to read them and use them properly. We ate our lunches that we had packed and then we went outside to play some more games and activities that helped us with using the compasses and learning directions. It was lots of fun. We then got to go out on the Olson’s trails for a hike to practice using the compasses. We learned about pacing, obstacles, detours, and outdoor safety. We came back inside and talked about possible club names, but we are going to pick the name at the next meeting. The club was adjourned by Miles around 1pm. Our parents came and picked us up. Our next meeting is on May 2nd, at the Romyn residence.