Voyageurs National Park announces winter Visitor Center hours and equipment rentals 

Voyageurs National Park staff would like to announce that the Rainy Lake Visitor Center will be reopening on Friday, January 5, 2024, for the winter season. Hours of operation are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. In addition, the Rainy Lake Visitor Center will also be open on Saturday, December 16 and Saturday, December 23 to allow the community the option of shopping in the Voyageurs National Park gift store prior to the holidays.

The Kabetogama Lake Visitor Center will also be open this winter, beginning on Friday, January 5. Hours of operation each week will be Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Beginning January 1, visitors can utilize the park’s Winter Equipment Rentals online service at www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/10090880, where a variety of cross country skis and snowshoes are available to experience the park’s winter landscape. The cost is $10 per pair for adults and $5 per pair for children ages 16 and under.

The revenue from this service will allow the park’s winter equipment rentals to be a self-sustaining program by going directly into the maintenance, repair, and replacement of winter recreation equipment as aging inventory becomes damaged and unusable.

To learn more about winter activities in Voyageurs National Park, the winter equipment rental program, and to find instructions for making online reservations for winter equipment, visit https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/winter-activities.htm.

Voyageurs National Park staff encourage you to explore the park this winter. The park is open year-round regardless of visitor center hours; venture out to enjoy winter’s splendour in the North Woods.