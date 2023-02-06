Voyageur Winter Carnival returns to Fort William Historical Park

Looking for a weekend getaway over Family Day weekend? Fort William Historical Park is open for the Voyageur Winter Carnival February 18 through 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Park staff have organized a variety of fun, family-friendly indoor and outdoor activities, including sledding and tubing hills, exploring the snow maze, participating in winter games and contests, visiting the farm animals and more. The return of the event marks the park’s 50th anniversary.

Fort William Historical Park features Fort William, one of North America’s largest living history sites, which brings to life the 19th century fur trade, and the David Thompson Astronomical Observatory, home to one of the largest telescopes in Central Canada.

Fort William Historical Park also offers exciting festivals and events, innovative Indigenous cultural programming, immersive education programs and day camps, wedding and conference facilities, and a scenic campground.

Fort William Historical Park is located on the traditional lands of Fort William First Nation, Anemki Wajiw (Thunderbird Mountain, also known locally as Mount McKay), located on the western shores of Gichigami (Lake Superior), signatory to the Robinson Superior Treaty of 1850. Fort William also recognizes the contributions of all First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples across Turtle Island (North America).

“We’re excited for the return of Fort William Historical Park’s Voyageur Winter Carnival as part of our 50th anniversary,” said Patrick Morash, General Manager. “This is a great opportunity to enjoy Northern Ontario’s beautiful winter weather with friends and family.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for youth (6-12), students (13-18) and seniors (60+), and children five and under are free. Prices include HST. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Visitor Centre the day of the event. Pre-sales are available for large groups only (20+ people). There is no discounted rate for large groups.

“Fort William Historical Park is the largest tourist attraction in Northwestern Ontario and its award-winning programming attracts visitors from all over the world,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I encourage everyone to attend the Voyageur Winter Carnival – this fun-filled event, complete with family-friendly winter activities, is sure to bring joy and excitement to visitors of all ages.”

For more information about Voyageur Winter Carnival and Fort William Historical Park, visit www.fwhp.ca, call (807) 473-2344, or find us on Facebook and Instagram @FortWilliamHP.