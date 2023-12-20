Volunteer Firefighters honoured

The 2023 CEL Firefighter and Family Appreciation Awards Dinner was held earlier this month. Fire Chief Tyrell Griffith shared with all in attendance that 3644.5 hours was the number of recorded combined hours that Chapple, Emo and LaVallee (CEL) Volunteer Firefighters put in during the 2023 year. Those hours included call-outs, training, fire prevention, and other departmental duties. It does not include 350,000 plus collective hours of carrying a pager and being willing to respond if it goes off.

”Balancing jobs, home and family time with the fire service isn’t always easy,” said Griffith. “Our families also need to be recognized for their sacrifices and holding down the fort,” during the 3,600 plus hours.

Volunteer firefighters in the CEL Fire Service were awarded for merit and attendance at an awards ceremony recently. Left, James Klug was awarded Firefighter of the Year by CEL Fire Chief Tyrell Griffith. Klug was also awarded for his attendance with the Emo service. Centre, Alyssa Griffith won the Overall Attendance award; top right, Randall Martin was awarded for attendance with Chapple; and right, Jordan Witzke was awarded for attendance with LaVallee. – Robin McCormick photos

Rick Kornelson, a miraculous survivor of a motorcycle accident this summer, shared his story and expressed his gratitude. He presented LaVallee Fire with a beautiful plaque which encourages firefighters to always follow their training, no matter how minor the injuries may appear.

Recognition Awards for the Highest Attendance achievements we’re presents to:

Chapple Fire: Randall Martin – 246.50 hours

Emo Fire: James Klug – 219 hours

LaVallee Fire-Jordan Witzke – 219.50 hours

Overall attendance – Alyssa Griffith -313.6 hours

the Firefighter Of The Year Award, nominated by the CEL members, was presented to James Klug for his positive involvement and unwavering dedication on and off the front lines.

Tyrell Griffith thanked every one if his firefighters and families for all they contribute.