Two more fatalities on Hwy 17 in two-vehicle crash

Two individuals have lost their lives in a crash on Hwy 17.

Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision which occurred on April 28, 2023, on Highway 17 east of the Town of Upsala.

Officers along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire were dispatched to the motor vehicle collision involving two motor vehicles shortly before 2:30 p.m. on April 28, 2023. Despite life saving efforts, one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another individual was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for serious injuries; however, they have since succumbed to their injuries.

Highway 17 is now open between Shabaqua and Ignace. The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management (TIME) and members of the Thunder Bay OPP continue to investigate.

The fatalities are the two latest in the area; this winer two snow plow operators lost their lives in collisions with tractor-trailer units. Two weeks ago, two siblings lost their lives after a three-car collision on Hwy 17 east of Dryden.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).