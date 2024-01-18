Truck goes through the ice in Rainy River

Police briefs

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Rainy River responded to a vehicle that went through the ice on the river.

On January 13, 2024, at approximately 2:19 p.m. Rainy River OPP received a report of a vehicle that went through the ice on Rainy River. The truck was on the river clearing a path to an ice fishing hut when the ice around the vehicle collapsed. Within a matter of minutes, the truck was fully submerged into the river.

Police would like to remind the public to check ice reports before going out on the river and lakes. Many factors affect ice conditions, and it is important to use caution when going out. Thankfully, the operator of the vehicle was uninjured.

No ice is safe ice and always be prepared when venturing out. Alert someone of the destination and route as well as an expected return time.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a collision.

On January 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the 400 block of Nelson Street in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and damaged surrounding property as a result of the collision, the driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 30-year-old, Couchiching First Nation resident, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 12, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(LAVALLEE, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances arrested an impaired driver after a vehicle went in the ditch – the fifth impaired charge of 2024.

On January 14, 2024, at approximately 5:24 a.m., OPP responded to a call for service of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 11 in Lavallee. Fort Frances OPP officers arrived and utilized the Approved Screening Device (ASD) on the driver. The driver failed the ASD and was subsequently arrested for Impaired Operation.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old, of Sabaskong First Nation, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) and under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) with Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence.

A 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was issued.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on February 26, 2024.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

MAJOR DRUG ARREST

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – One Thunder Bay resident and one Québec resident have been charged after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Amelia Street West by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team.

The following items were seized: 42 grams of suspected fentanyl; 78 grams of cocaine; five cell phones; Canadian currency; and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 26 year old of Pointe-Claire Québec and a 59 year old of Thunder Bay, have been charged with: Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000; Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking and Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking.

This investigation was supported by the OPP Thunder Bay Detachment, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Thunder Bay Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

BATSON was held in custody and will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on a date to be determined. DYSEVICK was released from custody and will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on February 17, 2024.

About PGNG

The OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional investigations into the trafficking of illicit drugs and illegal firearms.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On January 12, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 658 near Dalles Road in the City of Kenora. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 34-year-old, of Keewatin, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on February 1, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ICE ROAD SAFETY

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are conducting a traffic safety initiative that will be in effect until the closure of the seasonal ice roads.

Seasonal ice roads are beginning to open through Northern Ontario, connecting 31 isolated First Nations communities to major highway networks. While these transportation networks are operational, there is a notable increase in both commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicle traffic traveling on our northern roads.

To ensure public safety, OPP officers will be working with local partners to focus policing efforts on traffic enforcement on local roadways, including highways and ice roads.

Distracted driving, excessive speed, misuse of seatbelts, and impaired driving – also known as ‘the big four’, have been identified as the leading causes of death or injury on OPP-patrolled roadways. Officers will be on the lookout for these traffic safety concerns, as well as proper vehicle equipment and maintenance, which is essential for the safety of drivers traveling into more remote locations.

Officers would like to thank the many safe and professional CMV drivers who keep their vehicles mechanically fit and drive according to road and weather conditions, which in turn helps to ensure road safety for everyone.

While officers will be out patrolling northern roadways, members of the public are also encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-800-310-1122 if they observe a driver operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, be it a passenger vehicle, commercial motor vehicle, or snowmobile.

For more information about safe and responsible driving, please visit www.opp.ca or the Ministry of Transportation’s website, https://www.ontario.ca.