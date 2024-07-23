Thunder Bay’s summer fair keeps founding elements

In 1890, the West Algoma Agricultural Society created a “fair for the district” to bring rural and urban people together to exchange ideas for the farming community in pursuit of better crops and raising better livestock.

The fair, which was renamed the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition in 1929, was an opportunity to promote business and industry throughout the area.

The annual event showcased arts, crafts, agriculture, horticulture and livestock businesses. Now in its 134th year, the annual Canadian Lakehead Exhibition will once again be underway from Aug. 7-11, with many of the founding elements still in place.

Judy Anderson, the CLE vice-president of marketing, said the Dorothy Dove building will host the arts and horticultural competitions as well as home-craft and cooking exhibits. The Heritage building will feature interactive activities with live farm animals.

“Select Shows and Canuck Amusements” are (operated by) two brothers who will return this year to provide rides on the popular midway,” she said.

“The fun will continue each night with entertainment on the main stage.”

Recording artist Lee Aaron will kick things off on Aug. 7, followed by Doug and the Slugs on stage Aug. 8, Nick Glider and Sweeny Todd on Aug. 9, Haywire on Aug. 10, and wrapping up with Destroyer on Aug. 11.

“Watch for magician Ryan Stone and hypnotist Corrie J to take the main stage throughout the week,” Anderson noted. “Kids World will also have entertainment for the children and special needs day will happen on Thursday.”

The CLE pre-arranges free admission bracelets, entertainment and refreshments for local agency clients who can come out on the second day of the fair to enjoy the festivities.

In keeping with the exhibition’s business roots, two streams of vendors will round off the event with foods, crafts and souvenirs.

Anderson said there is a wait list again this year for the limited vendor spots.

“Some (vendors) that have been coming here for 30 and 40 years are getting their spot back,” she said. “When a spot opens up, we go to our list and contact new vendors to see if they’re interested. It works that way with our Home and Garden Show too.”

A group of vendors specializing in food, souvenirs and games travel with the show and typically set up around the midway.

Anderson called the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition the “longest-standing business” in Northwestern Ontario.

The organization rents out the facility for many private and corporate events throughout the year, which include shags, weddings, dances, concerts, conferences, expos, trade shows and the annual Home and Garden Show. They also provide seasonal employment for students.

Tickets for the fair can be purchased at the Shopper’s Drug Mart in the McIntyre Centre or at the CLE box office on Northern Avenue.

Anderson welcomes calls to the office for group ticket purchases. Fees at the gates for SilverCity moviegoers also include exclusive access to the fair.

Both Boulder Bear Climbing Centre and the theatre will remain open throughout the fair dates.