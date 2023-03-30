Thieves target construction site near Thunder Bay

Suspects make off with thousands in copper wire

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – On March 21, 2023, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a theft that had taken place at the new MTO inspection scales construction site on Hwy 11-17 in Shuniah, east of Thunder Bay.

Police attended the scene and determined that u/k persons had broken into a Seacan storage container on the property and stolen approximately 12 spools of copper wire with an approximate value of $30,000.

Forensic Identification Services attended and processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance. Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.