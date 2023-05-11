Teens facing charges in Kenora break and enter

Police Briefs

(DRYDEN, ON) – A distur- bance at a business in the City of Dryden has led to two in- dividuals being arrested and charged for numerous offences.

On May 9, 2023, at approx- imately 3:30 p.m. officers with the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a business on Whyte Avenue in the City of Dryden.

Police approached two in- dividuals and further investi- gation revealed that both indi- viduals were in possession of a quantity of suspected metham- phetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded firearm, and a sum of Canadian Currency.

As a result of this inves- tigation, an 18-year-old, Sault Ste. Marine resident has been arrested and charged with: Pos- session of a Schedule I Sub- stance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts; Pos- session of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000; Possession of Weapon for the Dangerous Purpose; Unautho- rized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; Possession of loaded prohibited or restrict- ed firearm; Knowledge of Un- authorized Possession of Fire- arm; Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon; Obstruct Peace Officer; Resist Peace Of- ficer; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohi- bition Order; Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts.

A 22-year-old Gravenhurst resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Posses- sion of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts; Possession of pro- ceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000; Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Pur- pose; Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; Occu- pant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restrict- ed weapon.

Both accused have been re- manded into custody and are schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Keno- ra on May 11, 2023.

If you have any information about criminal offences, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers. ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

BREAK AND ENTER

(KENORA, ON) – Charges have been laid following a break and enter at a local business in Kenora.

On May 4, 2023, shortly after 4:00 a.m., members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a break and enter at a local business in Kenora. Prior to officers arriving at the business, the individuals involved had left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and the accused parties on Lakeview Drive in the City of Kenora and three people were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old of Washagamis Bay First Nation has been charged with two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have also been charged with two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 20, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Kenora OPP Detachment.

METH DEALER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A vehicle stop for an expired plate ended with a prohibited driver being charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

On May 1, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in the Central Avenue area of Fort Frances stopped a vehicle that had expired validation. The driver of the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was subsequently arrested. When officers searched the vehicle incident to arrest, they discovered approximately 50 grams of a controlled Schedule I substance believed to be methamphetamine along with a small amount of currency and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 38-year-old of Thunder Bay is charged criminally with one count of operation while prohibited and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking. The accused appeared in bail court on May 5, 2023 and has since been released with the next appearance scheduled for May 29, 2023 at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – A report of a single vehicle collision in Lake of the Woods Township resulted in several charges for an impaired driver.

On May 4, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers received a report of a single vehicle collision on Vauthey Road in Lake of the Woods Township.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol and had taken the vehicle without the consent of the owner. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances OPP detachment for breath alcohol testing by a qualified technician.

A 22-year-old of Big Grassy River resident is charged criminally with:: operation while impaired – alcohol; operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus and take motor vehicle without consent

The accused was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023 to speak to the charges.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – A phone call to 9-1-1 from a concerned citizen got an impaired driver off the road.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic driver who was possibly impaired.

The driver and vehicle were located on Highway 11-17 in Emo Township and stopped by police. Investigation revealed that the driver was obviously impaired, and they were taken into custody for further testing at the Fort Frances OPP detachment.

A 29-year-old Rainy River resident is charged criminally with: operation while impaired alcohol and drugs; refusal to comply with a demand; obstruct peace officer.

The accused also had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023 to speak to the charges.

Impaired driving is a serious threat to road safety. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1 to report it immediately. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – For the second time in an hour a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen helped police locate arrest and charge an impaired driver.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic driver who was possibly impaired.

The driver and vehicle were located on Highway 11 in Watten Township and stopped by police. Roadside testing was conducted which resulted in the arrest of the driver and further testing at the Fort Frances OPP detachment.

A 49-years-old of Fort Frances is charged criminally with one count of operation while impaired – alcohol, and one count of operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days, driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and they got an additional charge under the Liquor Licence and Control Act with having liquor readily available.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on June 19, 2023 to speak to the charges.

Impaired driving is a serious threat to road safety. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1 to report it immediately. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

TRAIN FATALITY

(MARATHON, ON) – Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a death on the CP railway tracks near Pic Mobert First Nation.

On May 3, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment were dispatched to the scene where an individual was pronounced deceased by Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) upon arrival.

A 38-year-old resident of Pic Mobert First Nation has been pronounced deceased after being struck by a train.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, there is believed to be no foul play suspected. A post-mortem examination is taking place at a future date in Sault Ste. Marie.

CMV CHARGES

(NIPIGON, ON) – Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have issued Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges following a traffic complaint.

On May 7, 2023, at approximately 10:28 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) missing a wheel. Officers subsequently located the CMV and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old of Caledon has been charged under the HTA with: Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle – Part Detached and Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with a Major Defect in it or in Drawn Vehicle.

Officers would like to thank the many safe and professional CMV drivers who keep their vehicles mechanically fit and drive according to road and weather conditions, which in turn helps to ensure road safety for everyone.

MULTIPLE CMV CHARGES

(NIPIGON, ON) – Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment laid numerous Highway Traffic Act charges over the weekend.

Over the course of the weekend, officers with the Nipigon OPP Detachment were busy conducting traffic enforcement to ensure safe roadways for the motoring public.

Thirteen (13) charges were issued, including ten from a single commercial motor vehicle:

Speeding – 128 Kilometers per hour, in a posted 90 Kilometer zone.

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle Not Equipped with Working Speed-limiting System.

Permit Operation of Commercial Motor Vehicle Not Equipped with working Speed Limiting System

Fail to Complete Daily Inspection Report Forthwith After Inspection

Fail to Carry Inspection Schedule

Fail to Carry Daily Log

Fail to Carry or Surrender Records of Duty Status

Fail to Equip Commercial Motor Vehicle with ELD as Required

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with no ELD

Fail to Equip Commercial Motor Vehicle with Required ELD information Packet.

Officers further initiated traffic stops on passenger motor vehicles resulting in charges of:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – 151 Kilometers in a posted 90 Kilometer Per Hour Zone

Driving While Under Suspension

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence

Distracted driving, excessive speed, misuse of seatbelts, and impaired driving – also known as ‘the big four’, have been identified as the leading causes of death or injury on OPP-patrolled roadways. Officers will be on the lookout for these traffic safety concerns, as well as proper vehicle equipment and maintenance, which is essential for the safety of drivers traveling into more remote locations.

Officers would like to thank the many safe and professional CMV drivers who keep their vehicles mechanically fit and drive according to road and weather conditions, which in turn helps to ensure road safety for everyone.

(PIGEON RIVER, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Pigeon River Border Crossing.

On May 7, 2023, shortly after 10:30 a.m., border services officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) notified members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment of an individual attempting to cross the Pigeon River Border Crossing in a stolen motor vehicle. Further investigation determined that the accused was in possession of fraudulent identity documents.

As a result, a 34-year-old Sainte-Therese, Quebec resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice; and Obstruct Peace Officer.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public to call certain numbers when reporting incidents to police.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1.

For police matters, requiring a police response or investigation – please call the 24-hour Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

The public can also report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

The OPP thanks the public for helping us to keep our communities safe by using the means listed above to report incidents.

The road to the landfill is littered with goof intentions

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are cracking down on insecure loads as litter piles up on the side of the highway.

Spring is here and so is spring cleaning. Getting all that junk out of the yard and to the dump is great, but it is incumbent on the driver of the vehicle to make sure all the trash makes it to the dump.

Far too often garbage that isn’t secured properly ends up on the side of the road where it becomes litter. Save yourself a violation ticket and make sure your load is properly secured.

Very simply put, no person shall operate a motor vehicle on a highway that carries a load unless the load is loaded, bound, secured, contained, or covered so that no portion of the load may become dislodged or fall, leak, spill or blow from the vehicle.

Some tips for securing loads:

Securely seal all boxes, bags and garbage cans to keep contents from blowing away. Fully cover loose material with a solid tarp and secure the tarp to the truck or trailer.

Keep the load below the top edge of the truck bed or trailer, if possible.

Don’t rely on the weight of items to keep them in your truck. Gravity is not a form of securement.

The OPP will be keeping an eye out for insecure loads as use of the landfill increases. Highway Traffic Act fines that could be imposed are insecure load section 111(2) which has a total payable fine of $160, and litter on highway section 180 which has a total payable fine of $110.