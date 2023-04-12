Tbaytel for Good Fund offering new ways to give back

Tbaytel for Good is back, and bigger than ever, but looks a little different.

The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund has announced a $30,000 available fund this year, with the goal of multiple recipients. However, the online voting portion of the contest has been replaced with a “panel of diverse community judges rather than public voting to ensure the maximum amount of good can be done throughout northern Ontario,” said Tbaytel in a release about the new initiatives.

Rather than a one-size fits all grand prize of $10,000, the new program takes into account a wide variety of needs, and looks to maximize the impact of the Fund.

“This year’s Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is all about seeing the greatest amount of good go to the greatest amount of people and places in our region,” said Tbaytel Communication Coordinator Jamie Smith.

“While some projects may need $10,000 to become a reality, others might just need a smaller budget like $500 or $3,000 to make our region a better place. We know there are amazing ideas out there big and small and we look forward to seeing what the incredible people in our neighbourhood dream up.”

Applicants can request any amount up to $10,000 towards their project, with the deadline to apply set for Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

“Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a project, idea or initiative,” said the release.

The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is designed to be inclusive, supporting initiatives of all different scopes. Submissions can be for anything from equipment and supplies to the development of new client programming. Past winners have included educational programming, community patrols, arts projects and more. The submission process is easy, and just takes a 60-second video and a few questions to be considered. Winners will be selected by a judging panel of volunteer community members with an announcement made Friday, June 16.

Last year, $10,000 was awarded to the Make a Big Splash committee. Previous recipients in the Rainy River District include the Fort Frances Community Garden, Rainy River Community Garden, the I Am Awesome (and I Know It) campaign, and clean drinking water and bottles for Nestor Falls School.

To apply for funding or for more information on the fund and past winners visit www.tbaytelforgood.net.