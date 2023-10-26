Suspicious death deemed a homicide; charges laid

Police briefs

(PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION) – The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now confirmed that a suspicious death in Pikangikum First Nation on September 25, 2023, is a homicide.

A post-mortem examination at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto confirmed that the deceased is Jerome Quill, 24-years-old of Pikangikum First Nation.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and a 20-year-old from Pikangikum First Nation have been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

The accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

The investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and the Pikangikum Police is continuing, under the direction of the OPP CIB.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Rainy River District have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a call for service by a member of the public.

On October 19th, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., OPP responded to a call for service at a commercial business on the 1200 Block of Kings Highway, in the Town of Fort Frances regarding an individual who was possibly impaired. Officers arrived on scene and determined through investigation the operator of the motor vehicle was impaired by drug.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old of Fort Frances, ON has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs. The accused completed testing by a drug recognition expert at the Fort Frances Detachment.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was issued.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 27th, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(Fort Frances, ON) – One person is charged following a traffic stop on Kings Highway 11 in Alberton Township.

On October 21, 2023, at approximately 11:48 p.m., the Rainy River Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Kings Highway 11 in Alberton Township when they initiated a traffic stop.

While speaking to the driver, a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test was administered. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the OPP Detachment for further testing.

A 41-year-old of Fort Frances, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on November 20, 2023.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

DRUGS AND GUNS

A sawed-off shotgun was seized from a home in Kenora. Multpiple people are facing drug and weapon charges in the case.

(KENORA, ON) – Three individuals are facing several drug and firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the Minto area.

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 12:45 pm, officers with the Kenora Detachment, along with the Community Street Crime Unit and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after receiving a weapons complaint. During the investigation, police seized suspected cocaine.

Following this, a search warrant was executed on a local residence. During the search, police located and seized a sawed off shotgun with ammunition.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old of Kenora, has been arrested and charged with: possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts; Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition; Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; and Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose. A 66-year-old, of Kenora, has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition; Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; and Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose.

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 24, 2023.

A 30-year-old, of Northwest Angle No. 33, has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 30, 2023.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RIDE

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – On October 22 at approximately 1:18 a.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) on the John Street off-ramp, near Highway 11-17, within the City of Thunder Bay.

Throughout the R.I.D.E program, two drivers were provided a demand for an A.S.D. (Approved Screening Device) breath sample. Both drivers were issued 3-day license suspensions after registering an alert on the A.S.D.

Shortly after, within the same R.I.D.E. program, a third driver was issued a demand for an A.S.D. breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation a 23 year old from the City of Thunder Bay, was charged with One count – Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody & is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on November 21st, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(BOOTH TOWNSHIP, ON) – Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On October 20, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a motor vehicle driving erratically on Highway 585 in Booth Township. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 45-year-old, of Thunder Bay, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on November 24, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.