Students ensure No Stone Left Alone

The buzz of hundreds of children fell to silence Tuesday morning as a bagpipe player marched with a dozen uniformed military personnel behind him at the Brandon Municipal Cemetery.

The annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony took place on the frosted grass at the cemetery Tuesday morning. Hundreds of children came from local schools to pay respects to the fallen men and women who fought for our freedom.

Premier Wab Kinew was in attendance, and spoke at the ceremony.

“The freedom that we have has never been free,” said Kinew. “It has always been paid for by the generations that came before us.”

The premier said it made him “really proud” to see all the children there, participating in the remembrance ceremony. He told the kids to always recognize the sacrifices of the people before them, and to always take time to pay respect.

The co-ordinator of the event, Ryan Lawson, had the same message.

Students place poppies at the base of military gravestones during the annual No Stone Left Alone event at the Brandon Municipal Cemetery on Tuesday morning. Hundreds, including students from multiple Brandon schools, took part in the event meant to honour the sacrifice and service of soldiers in Canada’s military. Photo by Tim Smith/The Brandon Sun

“The key to ongoing remembrance lay in the engaging of youth,” he said to the crowd, “for the Canadian men and women who have lost their lives, in service of peace, at home or abroad.”

The podium for the speakers was set up in front of the Brandon war memorial. It stood as a cross high above the speakers, flanked by a flagpole with a Canadian flag waving on each side.

Breath was visible as the children’s choir sang “In Flanders Fields.” A military plane flyover was done with a Hercules plane, and O Canada was sung.

Before the moment of silence, the trumpet remembrance song, “The Last Post,” was played for those in attendance. CFB Shilo base commander Lt.-Col. David Cronk also took the stand to say a few words.

“Brandon is a community rooted in remembrance,” said Cronk. “Each of these names marks not just a resting place, but a story.”

The crowd was standing in front of headstones from fallen soldiers, with some reading “private,” “lieutenant,” and “corporal.” Cronk explained that the soldiers had lived the same lives as everyone today, with dreams and desires.

“The headstones of fallen soldiers stand as solemn reminders.”

Wreaths were then laid at the memorial by dignitaries, including Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett.

The ceremony ended with students from local schools placing poppies at each of the hundreds of headstones at the cemetery. It signified the event, that no stone was left alone.