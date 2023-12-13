Stratton Seniors Friendship Club hosts Holiday Dinner

Another splendid Holiday celebration was held on Saturday, December 8, this time at the Morley Hall at the Recreation Centre in Stratton, On. It was hosted by the Stratton Seniors Friendship Club with guests from that community and across the District.

“We planned on 100 guests but had to add a few more tables at the last minute to take care of the overflow crowd,” said Sheila MacMillan, Secretary/Treasurer of the Club.

Like most of the “Country Suppers” held this season across the District the patronage of the event was strong and the feast was outstanding. Prepared by local Stratton restaurateur, Gary Jolicoeur and his staff, it featured traditional favourites like ham, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, veggies, perogies, salads and fresh buns. Ummm! Umm! And Cherry Cheesecake topped everything off.

There were multiple Door Prize Draws, live music and non-stop visiting. To say things were kept down to a Dull Roar as seniors cupped their ears and tried to read each other’s lips was a pretty accurate description. Guests were bubbling with joy and enthusiasm, relieved to be free of the constraints communities have been under these past years of pandemic. It is a theme and attitude that has been evident at festivities across the region this season.

Donations of food staples were collected at the door and will be sorted and shared with Community Food banks across the District, said MacMillan.

As well as hosting this Holiday Supper, The Stratton Seniors Friendship club offers a regular Exercise Group several days per week, and other social get togethers at their Centre located on the south side of Hwy 11, just east of the Boucherville Road.

We are so fortunate to live where we do! Merry Christmas to All!