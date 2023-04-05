St. Mary’s serves fish supper to many over Lenten season

St. Mary’s church saw eighty good souls help out with walleye dinners during the six week Lenten season.

That number included about fifty bakers who provided homemade goodies.

At least 125 meals were served every Friday night ( and there was always a list started for the following week.

Fish fryers Gerald Cousineau and Greg Sigurdson cooked about 150 fillets each week because some of the helpers enjoyed a nice meal together after a long days work.

“Although it was a lot of work”, Barb Godbout shared “ It was a lot of fun”. Barb and her husband Vinc were the lead organizers of this event. Barb believes, “Many hands make light work”.

The walleye was always the same but the sides changed each week because many people got the meal every Friday so they wanted each one to be a little different.

There were volunteers that happily delivered thirty meals each week as part of St. Mary’s. ministry to their home bound folks. Meals were also provided to the homeless and those in need as well.

Barb cheerfully told me “She is already looking forward to doing it next year” and I’m sure the good souls that made this possible this Lenten Season will be joining her!

Many hands made light work for the weekly suppers. Left, Terry Mueller and Vince Godbout were still smiling after a busy day of food preparation. Right, Gemma Lamanoto and Jeanette DeGagne are also smiling. These ladies are just two of the many cooks of the St. Mary’s Lenten meal! – Robin McCormick photos