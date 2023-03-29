Snowmobiles recovered and arrests made; OPP thanks the public, Treaty 3

(FORT FRANCES) – After receiving several tips from the public, and the assistance from the Treaty Three Police Service, officers have recovered the two snowmobiles reported stolen from Alberton Township, however the otter sleigh is still outstanding. Two individuals from the Rainy River District have been arrested and charged. Both will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court at a later date. The OPP with to thank the public for their assistance.

On Tuesday March 21, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report and are investigating a theft at a property on Oakwood Road at an Alberton Township address.

It was determined that between March 8, 2023, and March 21, 2023, unknown attended the address and removed a two snowmobiles from the property and an otter sleigh.

The snowmobiles are described as two 2016 Ski Doo Tundras. Each are described as white in colour, wide skis, with a yellow tinted windshield, with storage bags on the back. Also stolen was an otter sleigh.