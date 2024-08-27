Slow wildfire season across Ontario

KASABONIKA LAKE – A wildfire south of Kasabonika Lake First Nation is being held, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The fire labelled Nipigon 36, which was confirmed on Aug. 20, “received immediate aerial suppression from CL-415 water bombers which over the course of several hours were effective in reducing the fire’s intensity,” fire information officer Alison Bezubiak said Monday.

“Since that time, the fire has exhibited low fire behaviour while receiving support from fire ranger crews on the ground as well as bucketing helicopters overhead,” she said.

“As of this morning, the fire is now being held at 46 hectares in size.”

Bezubiak said the Red Lake 39 fire, which burned near Deer Lake First Nation’s airport last week, is out.

It’s been “a slower season than usual,” she said.

“In the Northwest region and across the province, we’re seeing a significantly lower-than-average number of fires and hectares burned so far this season,” she said.

“We’ve confirmed 333 fires burning 61,216 hectares of land within Ontario’s fire regions (so far in 2024), and that’s compared to the 10-year average of 641 fires burning over 200,000 hectares of land by the same point in the season.

“So in terms of both the number of fires and the hectares burned, we are well below the 10-year average for this point in the season.”

There were 32 active fires in the Northwest region on Sunday evening. Two were not under control, one was under control and 29 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the region.