Slow down & watch out

With 370 motorcyclists losing their lives in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) jurisdictions in the past 10 years, the OPP is casting light on causal factors and other relevant data, with the aim of helping motorcyclists and other drivers recognize how they can avoid contributing further to these preventable deaths.

Between 2014 and 2023, excessive speed, failing to yield right of way, driver inattention and losing control accounted for more than 50 per cent of the contributing factors in OPP-investigated motorcyclist fatalities. Alcohol and/or drugs were involved in 17 per cent of the deaths. Following too closely, improper turns, lane changes and passing are among other factors every year.

For motorcycle fatalities that involved other vehicles, 46 per cent of the actions and behaviours that led to the fatalities were on the part of the motorcyclist, with the remaining 54 per cent attributed to other drivers involved in the crashes. Thirty per cent of the fatal incidents were intersection-related, while 38 per cent of the collisions occurred on provincial highways.

The OPP and its valued partners at Moto Canada are counting on all drivers to help make it a collision-free riding season by sharing the road safely and staying alert. Motorcyclists are reminded to make themselves visible, wear protective gear, ride sober and within the speed limit, and make every decision a safe one while riding. Drivers are urged to keep a watchful eye out for motorcycles and contribute towards a safe driving environment, not just for motorcyclists, but all road users.

QUOTES

“Our data makes it clear that the majority of motorcyclist fatalities are preventable. Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable when they, and the drivers around them, engage in any form of risky action or behaviour. Let’s work together to make it a safe motorcycle season.” – OPP Deputy Commissioner Rohan THOMPSON, Provincial Commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support

“Our collective focus remains to safeguard the well-being and security of riders throughout the entirety of the riding season. We are excited about our alignment with the OPP, as we join forces in our mutual dedication to advancing motorcycle safety.”

– Mr. Landon FRENCH, Chief Executive Officer of Moto Canada

The OPP is committed to reducing and preventing injuries on roads, highways, waterways and trails, while enhancing safety for motorists and all other road users through public education and enforcement.