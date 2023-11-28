Review period of power line plan revealed

Shuniah, Ont. — A provincial review into a proposed $1.2-billion hydro transmission line project between Shuniah and Dryden will be conducted until about the middle of January.

The province began its review of the Waasigan transmission line project on Friday, after the final environmental plan document for the proposal was submitted by a consortium consisting of Hydro One and nine area First Nations, including Fort William First Nation.

The nine-week review by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks is to end on Jan. 19, a ministry spokesman said this week. Comments can be submitted while the review is taking place.

“After (the nine-week) period, the ministry will publish a review of the (project’s environmental assessment report) and the comments received, which will be available for a five-week comment period,” the spokesman said.

“The ministry will consider all comments received, as well as the proponent’s responses, prior to a (ministerial) decision on the proposed project,” he added.

Ontario’s environment minister is Toronto-area MPP Andrea Khanjin.

If approved, Waasigan would be built in two stages, with a double-circuit, 230-kilovolt transmission line being in service between Shuniah and Atikokan by the end of 2025.

A second phase involving a single-circuit line, also 230 kilovolts, would be installed between MacKenzie and Dryden by the end of 2027, according to the Waasigan plan.

“Both phases also include (transformer) stations enhancements to support the energizing of the new lines,” a Hydro One news release said.

The project was proposed several years ago to prepare for what is expected to be a surge in electricity demand fuelled by new mining projects west of Thunder Bay.