Residents Tree of Christmas Giving

Childhood Christmas morning memories are most vivid for most of us. Gifts under the tree and the excitement of what is there, who is coming over, and what’s for dinner? It was and still is about the nostalgia, the memories, the event… that only happened once a year. As we lose our family, friends, and memories, nostalgia is all many seniors have left. Recapturing those memories is not about the “things” but about the memories.

Our Long Term Residents Homes in Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River are giving you the opportunity to be a Christmas Angel by selecting an Angel Wish off any of the three Christmas Giving Trees in Fort Frances, Emo or Rainy River. Each Angel wish will provide some information on the back for a suggested gift including clothing sizes and items. Each Angel will be a specific resident and only “Santa” will know who is who.

Please return your gift and Angel unwrapped in a gift bag no later than Monday December 18, 2023. Let’s bring back some of those wonderful childhood Christmas morning memories to the residents of our Long Term Care Homes in Rainy River, Emo and Fort Frances.

Questions? Call Calli Vandenbrand at 807-274-3261 ext 2543.

And Merry Xmas to all the District’s Christmas Angels