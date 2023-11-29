 

Residents Tree of Christmas Giving

29 November 2023
by Jack Elliott

Childhood Christmas morning memories are most vivid for most of us. Gifts under the tree and the excitement of what is there, who is coming over, and what’s for dinner? It was and still is about the nostalgia, the memories, the event… that only happened once a year. As we lose our family, friends, and memories, nostalgia is all many seniors have left. Recapturing those memories is not about the “things” but about the memories.

Our Long Term Residents Homes in Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River are giving you the opportunity to be a Christmas Angel by selecting an Angel Wish off any of the three Christmas Giving Trees in Fort Frances, Emo or Rainy River. Each Angel wish will provide some information on the back for a suggested gift including clothing sizes and items. Each Angel will be a specific resident and only “Santa” will know who is who.

Please return your gift and Angel unwrapped in a gift bag no later than Monday December 18, 2023. Let’s bring back some of those wonderful childhood Christmas morning memories to the residents of our Long Term Care Homes in Rainy River, Emo and Fort Frances.

Questions? Call Calli Vandenbrand at 807-274-3261 ext 2543.

And Merry Xmas to all the District’s Christmas Angels

The Christmas Angel Tree at the Rainy River Long Term Care Residence. Stop by and
pick up a Christmas Angel gift suggestion decoration from it. Jeanette Armstrong after a busy
morning delivering Meals on Wheels takes a quick break next to the Christmas Angel Wish Tree
in the foyer of the Rainy River Long Term Care Residence. Which “Senior kid” will she select for the
rekindling of an exciting childhood memory? – Jack Elliott photo

Tichbornes
Login to the Digital Edition
Event calendar
Your Ad Here
Times Web Design
Cousineau Real Estate