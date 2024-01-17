Rainy River Legion hopes to meet $40,000 fundraising goal to keep doors open

A pillar in the community is now struggling to keep their doors open. Over the past 5 days, community members have raised thousands of dollars to help keep the Rainy River Legion Doors Open, however there are still thousands more to go, and time is running out.

As of Tuesday morning, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 in Rainy River has received 178 donations so far, for a total of $24,700 raised of $40,000.

Debbie Wagner, wife of Waltner Wagner who is president of the Legion, created a GoFundMe asking for urgent help to meet a Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) Loan due on January 18, 2024.

“If this loan is not paid in full, the Legion will be forced to close their doors. We are calling on our community to help us by donating any funds that they are able to contribute. I’m sure you are all aware of just how vital the Legion is to our community and surrounding area,” she wrote.

The Legion (Branch 54) has been there for many organizations and people in the past. Wagner said in a post that they faced challenges in the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID was hard on the Legion. Now the Legion needs your help.”

With only two days left to meet the total fundraising amount of $40,000, community members are donating on behalf of loved ones or organizations that have been supported by the Legion.

Some shared words of support and noted that the Rainy River Legion has been a critical business and institution to the Rainy River District for decades.

Ken Johnston, former Rainy River Record editor, donated on behalf of his father Irwin Johnson who served as the Legion’s secretary treasurer for around 30 years.

As former editor of the Rainy River Record, working at the paper since he was 21 years old until around 7 years ago, Johnston witnessed the Legion putting on charitable functions to raise money for important causes, such as helping fund the new hospital in Rainy River in the late 90s.

“In my house as a kid, most of the guys that were on the executive in the 80s, were still World War Two veterans. So you would get a lot of insight as to why they were doing what they were doing and who they were and hear their interesting stories,” he said.

“There was always a presence of the Legion, and it was always a positive presence… If it were to close, it would be decimating for the town and all the charitable groups that rely on its help.”

Now, Johnston hopes that the community will rally around the Legion in their time of need.

“As a small town, we’re a family and families have to stick together to get through hard times, and this is a time where the one of the stronger members of our family for many, many decades, is now asking for the rest of the family to help,” he said. “And I encourage everybody from Rainy River and the area, whether they live there now or they lived there in the past, to donate or to donate again, if they want to help make the goal of $40,000 by the 18th.”

To help keep the Legion doors open, donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-the-rainy-river-legion-doors-open .