Rainy River District Speech Contest sees many winners

The 2024 Rainy River District Speech contest was held May 15th. at JW Walker school. This contest was for both Junior (grade 5/6) and Intermediate (grade 7/8) students. Eleven students participated in the Junior Division and eight in the Intermediate division.

Judges for the junior division were Danielle Marshall, Dianne DeBenedet and Sarah Marusyk and the judges for the intermediate division were Danielle Marshall, Dianne DeBenedet and Trevor Barker.

Left, Paxten Hughes, Reece Wiersema and Paisley Riches were the top three winners in the Intermediate division of the Rainy River District speech contest. Right, from right to left, Mya Wiedenhoeft , Casey Egan and Macy Wiens the top three junior division winners at Rainy River District speech contest. Congratulations to everyone on a job well done! – Robin McCormick photo

All of the speeches were extremely well presented and a variety of topics were shared. All those listening definitely experienced an evening of great written and presented speeches.

After the difficult judging was completed the top winners were:

Junior Division 1st. Place- Mya Wiedenhoeft “Impact on Electronics”

2nd. Place Casey Egan- “Why Summer Is My Favourite Season”

3rd. Place- Macy Wiens “Women’s Hockey.

Mya and Casey are from JW Walker School and Macy attends Northern Lights School in Atikokan.

Intermediate Division:

1st. Place “Paisley Riches- “The Global Pandemic Lasting Impact on Kids”

2nd. Place Reece Wiersema-“The Lies Our Parents Tell Us”

3rd. Place Paxten Hughes- “Too Many Devices in Kids Lives”

Paisley and Paxton attend Fort Frances High School and Reece Donald Young School.

Congratulations to the top three winners and to all those that made it to the final competition.