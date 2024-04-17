Prevention and education play a critical role for mitigating cannabis use in youth

4/20 celebrations are prevalent in most Ontario cities. The recreational cannabis industry has grown significantly, and adults come to celebrate legalization on 4/20 Day. Year after year, cannabis is becoming more mainstream, and social media certainly highlights the festivities of 4/20.

As parents and educators, there is no wrong time to talk to kids about cannabis. Prevention and education play a critical role in helping young people make good choices and responsible decisions about drugs and alcohol. Through communication and education, we can positively impact young lives.

When broaching the topic of cannabis use, keep the conversations age-appropriate. Speaking with a five-year-old is much different than speaking with a teenager. Use language and examples a child or teen would understand. Teach them about the dangers and what to avoid.

Stay updated on marijuana information, current laws in Ontario, and the different products sold at cannabis stores. The landscape is constantly changing, and products are evolving.

Put yourself in your kid’s shoes. This can be especially important for teenagers as they face different social pressures and situations. Make a point of understanding what they are up against.

When speaking to them about cannabis, stay calm and relaxed, stay positive, don’t lecture, and be clear and concise about rules and boundaries. It’s ok to set rules, guidelines, and expectations; create rules together as a family or class.

Parents and educators can be clear about the consequences without using scare tactics or lecturing; clearly state what you expect regarding cannabis use.

Choose informal times to have conversations about cannabis, and do not make a big thing about it. Yet, continue talking to them as they age, and let them know you are always there for them.

Most importantly, speak to them about peer pressure and talk with them about having an exit plan when they are offered marijuana. Peer pressure is powerful among youth, and having a plan to avoid drug use helps children and students make better choices.

Ultimately, it is about helping them make good choices as they age and positively impacting their lives.

According to a 2023 Ontario legislative report titled “Balancing Act, An All-of-Society Approach to Substance Abuse and Harm,” cannabis use began increasing before legalization and has grown steadily. It is the second most commonly used psychoactive substance in Canada after alcohol. More than half of Ontario adults reported using cannabis at least once in their lifetime.

Canadian youth and young adults have some of the highest rates of cannabis use among developed countries. The rates of cannabis use are highest among youth ages 15 to 18 and young adults ages 18 to 24. In Ontario, there has been a significant increase in Ontarians using cannabis in the form of edibles and vaping products.

Marcel Gemme, founder of SUPE – www.addicted.org/supe

Marcel Gemme is the founder of SUPE and has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention, and rehabilitation.