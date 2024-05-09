Police respond to armed barricade

(KENORA, ON) – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has opened the area of Highway 658 from Dalles Road to Coker Road after an investigation into a barricaded person.

On May 6, 2024, just before 8:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment received reports of an armed individual who had barricaded themselves inside a residence on Snow Drive in the City of Kenora. The OPP deployed the Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiators, Tactical Emergency Medical Services, Canine, Tactics and Rescue Unit, and the Crime Unit to the scene to maintain public safety and support the ongoing investigation.

Following the investigation, one individual has been arrested under the Criminal Code for firearms related offences. The individual has been transported to local hospital by Emergency Medical Services for further assessment. There were no injuries sustained.

The area is no longer cordoned off. Members of the public are able to move freely throughout the area again.

A criminal investigation into the incident remains ongoing.