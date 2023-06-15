Police credit assistance from public for arrest of habitual offender

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Public vigilance and a quick response by police resulted in the recovery of stolen property and the arrest of a habitual property crime offender.

On the morning of June 3, 2023 the Rainy River Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint about a theft that occurred in the Rainy River District. A suspect was identified and officers spent some considerable effort working the area to locate the subject.

Later that afternoon the police were called after the suspect was spotted by a local resident trespassing on property in a rural cottage area. Officers caught up to the suspect and they were arrested following a brief foot pursuit. Further investigation resulted in a search and recovery of stolen property.

A 44 year old Rainy River woman is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and one count of failing to comply with probation. The accused was released from custody by police and is scheduled to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2023 to answer to the charges.

The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Any person with information regarding this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

BOMB THREAT

(Kenora, ON) – St. Thomas Aquinas high school was evacuated shortly after 1:00 P.M. on June 13, 2023, after a suspicious package was located.

All students and staff were safely evacuated to nearby staging areas.

The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) immediately responded along with Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (KFES) and the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) to ensure the safety of everyone.

After investigation revealed that there was no danger students and staff they were able to return to classes. The investigation is continuing by members of the Kenora OPP. Further details may be released in the future.

The Kenora OPP Detachment is committed to public safety and protection of property.

YOUTH CHARGED

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – As previously reported in the Tuesday Daily Bulletin, members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a youth for break and enter in the Town of Fort Frances.

On June 11, 2023, just before 12:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP were advised of an alarm that was occurring at a local business in Fort Frances. Police arrived and observed an individual in the business brandish a weapon in the direction of Police and flee into the business. Police entered the business and arrested the individual.

As a result of the investigation, a 12-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Break & Enter with intent to steal a firearm; Pointing a Firearm. Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon and Mischief Under $ 5,000

The accused was held in custody before appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 12, 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP 1-888-310-1122.

GUNS AND DRUGS

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau have charged a local person with drugs and firearm related offences as a result of a traffic stop on Lakeview Drive in Kenora.

On June 08, 2023, at approximately 3:15 pm, a Kenora officer conducted a traffic stop for a suspended driver. The driver was arrested at which time drugs and a .22 caliber handgun were in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation a 40yr old Kenora resident has been charged with;

Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for June 13, 2023.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – Treaty Three Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) joined forces to stop an impaired driver after concerned citizens reported a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 11.

On June 9, 2023 at approximately 7:00 pm, the Atikokan OPP responded to a complaint about a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 11 in the Seine River area. The vehicle and driver were located west of Atikokan with the help of Treaty Three Police.

Investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired and they were arrested and transported to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment for additional testing.

A 30 year old Seine River resident has been charged criminally with one count of impaired operation – alcohol, and one count of failure or refusal to comply with a demand. The accused was also charged under provincial statue for driving without a licence. The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from custody by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2023 to answer to the criminal charges.

Every year, impaired driving costs dozens of lives in OPP jurisdictions. Even one life lost to impaired driving is one too many. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is dangerous and a serious criminal offence. If you see an impaired driver call 911 because road safety is the shared responsibility of all road users.

FLIGHT AT BORDER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A number of charges have been laid after a driver failed to stop for police in Fort Frances.

On June 7, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., border services officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) notified members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment of a vehicle that fled from the border. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop.

A short time later, officers successfully stopped the motor vehicle and placed the individual under arrest.

As a result, a 43-year-old from Rochester, Minnesota, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with: Dangerous Operation; Flight from Peace Officer; Fail to Stop for Police; Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed; Speeding 50+km/h Over Posted Limit; Drive Without Proper Headlights and Driver – Fail to Properly Wear Seat Belt

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 8, 2023.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(LAVALLEE TOWNSHIP, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment have arrested and charged two individuals following a traffic stop.

On June 7, 2023, at approximately 7:45 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a traffic complaint in the Township of LaVallee. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by drug. Further investigation revealed that both occupants were in possession of a small quantity of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and dilaudid pills. Both individuals were placed under arrested and transported to the Rainy River OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 31-year-old Devlin man has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with: Operation While Impaired; Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

A 38-year-old Fort Frances woman has been arrested and charged under the CDSA with Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 17, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education.

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have safely apprehended an individual following an incident near Jack Lake.

On June 6, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment, along with the Kenora OPP Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to an incident involving a firearm on Highway 658 near Jack Lake. Police immediately set up containment in the area and began a thorough investigation. The individual was located and arrested a short time later.

As a result of this investigation, a 64-year-old man, was arrested and charged with: Pointing a firearm- two counts; Uttering threats- two counts; Firearm- use while committing offence- two counts; Careless use of firearm.