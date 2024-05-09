Peculiar Observance Of Zombie Awareness Month

As spring blooms and the world comes alive, there’s a peculiar observance lurking in the shadows: Zombie Awareness Month. While it may sound like a fictional concept from a bad horror movie, Zombie Awareness Month is a real campaign dedicated to educating people about the potential dangers of a zombie apocalypse with a mind toward emergency preparedness.

Zombie Awareness Month was first established in 2007 by the Zombie Research Society (ZRS), an organization founded by Matt Mogk, author of “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Zombies,” during the same year. The ZRS is dedicated to the scientific, historical, and cultural study of zombies and the promotion of zombie survival strategies. Zombie Awareness Month takes place each May to raise awareness about the potential risks and challenges that could arise in the event of a zombie outbreak. ZRS members, fans, and followers have even been known to wear a gray ribbon as part of this awareness campaign.

Canadians can rest assured that the ZRS has rated Canada as the second safest country in the world when the inevitable zombie apocalypse ravages the planet due to our high levels of gun ownership and the vast amount of space in our northern reaches. Zombies presumably don’t adapt well to the cold.

Unfortunately for my fellow Albertans, our province was only ranked as the 10th best Canadian province or territory in which to survive the big event, according to a recent study by CasinosHunter (casinoshunter.com/hub/zombie-apocalypse). The researchers analyzed each province and territory according to population density, sources of fresh water, and the number of military bases or fortified buildings in which potential survivors could hide. Unsurprisingly, the Northwest Territories took the top spot, followed by Manitoba and Nunavut.

While the concept of a zombie apocalypse is largely a product of pop culture, it has gained traction in recent years as a metaphor for various real-world threats, such as pandemics, natural disasters, and societal breakdowns. By using the idea of a zombie outbreak as a teaching tool, Zombie Awareness Month can encourage people to think about emergency preparedness in a fun and engaging way.

While the idea of a zombie apocalypse is a little far-fetched, the principles of preparedness promoted during Zombie Awareness Month are somewhat practical and applicable to a wide range of emergency situations where food, water, shelter, and modes of transportation might be in short supply.

Here are some ways you can celebrate Zombie Awareness Month and improve your emergency preparedness:

Create a Zombie Apocalypse Survival Kit: Put together a kit containing essential items such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, a flashlight, and a multi-tool. Having a well-stocked emergency kit can help you stay safe and comfortable during a crisis.

Make a Family Emergency Plan: Discuss with your family or household members what you would do in the event of a zombie outbreak or other emergency. Identify escape routes, meeting points, and communication methods to stay connected.

Learn Basic Survival Skills: Take a first aid course, learn how to start a fire, or practice basic self-defence techniques. These skills can be invaluable in a variety of emergency situations.

Stay Informed: Pay attention to potential threats in your area, such as severe weather conditions, wildfires, disease outbreaks, or other emergencies. Knowing what risks you face can help you better prepare for them.

Spread Awareness: Share information about Zombie Awareness Month and the importance of emergency preparedness with your friends, family, and community. Encourage others to take steps to ensure their safety in the event of a disaster.

The concept of an inevitable zombie apocalypse may be more fiction than reality, but the importance of being prepared for emergencies is very real. By educating yourself and others about the importance of emergency preparedness, you can help ensure that you and your loved ones are ready for whatever challenges come your way.