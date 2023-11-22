Palliative Care education promotes caregiver wellbeing, workshops hosted monthly

The complexities of loss and bereavement is something that many are never fully prepared for. Understanding the ways that grief reveals itself and coping strategies to handle life changing circumstances are only a few of the benefits of palliative care education.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, such as cancer or heart failure. Most palliative care units provide care in the last months or weeks of life, but some acute palliative care units are set up for short stays to manage symptoms.

However, now more than ever, palliative care education emphasizes self-care for caregivers too. Providing care to individuals with serious illnesses can be emotionally and physically demanding, and tools to navigate the challenges associated with serious illnesses are needed.

Starting in October, monthly virtual workshops on palliative care are offered for family members and caregivers who have loved ones residing in long-term care.

The Ontario Centres for Learning, Research, and Innovation in Long-term Care (CLRI) initiated the educational sessions in response to the growing demand for improved understanding of a Palliative Approach to Care, which is now a mandated requirement under the Fixing Long Term Care Act in Ontario.

Andréa Katz, Project Coordinator at the Ontario Centres for Learning, Research and Innovation in Long-Term Care at Bruyère, said the virtual workshops are facilitated by experienced professionals who have been supporting residents and families in long-term care for many years.

“Our educational series aims to dispel these misconceptions, fostering a new perspective on palliative care and promoting alignment between families and care teams, ultimately enhancing the well-being of residents,” she said.

Families of long-term care residents often harbor outdated perceptions of Palliative Care, believing it is solely for those at the end of life, limited to individuals with cancer, or associated with a lack of hope, Katz said.

However, current research reveals that the early implementation of palliative care upon receiving a life-limiting diagnosis can lead to more effective planning for the time ahead, reduced stress, and an enhanced quality of life.

Many families remain unaware of these potential benefits, which can result in resistance to adopting palliative strategies,” she said.

“In our first series, we engaged families from 30 homes across the province,” Katz said.

“Feedback was overwhelmingly positive and we heard specifics like ‘This education session helped me feel more comfortable discussing grief and bereavement with others” (96 per cent) and ‘This session introduced me to new tools to care for myself’ (91 per cent). We also learned that participants found the breakout session an effective way to share with others, so we are adding more of these in this year’s series.”

The monthly topics are: Palliative Approach to Care, Navigating & Advocating in Long Term Care, Talking About Medications, Advance Care Planning & Goals of Care Conversations, Grief & Bereavement and finally Caring for Yourself.

The topic “Palliative Approach to Care” took place in October, and the second session will be held on Nov. 30 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on “Navigating and Advocating in LTC.”

Katz said the third session is about “Talking About Medications” and noted that the facilitator will be a pharmacist from the Institute for Better Health. Representatives from Family Councils Ontario will be assisting in hosting the breakout rooms, she said.

Although the meetings will not be recorded, those who attend will receive a PDF of the slide deck and a related handout on each month’s topic, Katz said. Each session is 90 minutes and will offer time to connect with other care partners to learn from their experiences in addition to the lecture presentation.

As Katz explained, the significance of palliative care education is important for many compelling reasons. Palliative care education dispels common misconceptions surrounding palliative care, such as that it is associated exclusively with end-of-life care, overlooking its broader scope that encompasses enhancing the quality of life for those with serious illnesses at any stage.

“Educating the community promotes a more nuanced understanding of palliative care, encouraging timely access to its benefits,” Katz said.

Secondly, palliative care education facilitates advance care planning. Katz noted that encouraging individuals to contemplate and communicate their healthcare preferences at any point in life is pivotal.

“This proactive approach ensures that individuals receive care aligned with their values and goals, contributing to a more person-centered and dignified healthcare experience,” she said.

“In addition, palliative care education is essential for caregivers, offering them the knowledge and skills to deliver comprehensive care. It ensures that families receive the support necessary to navigate the challenges associated with serious illnesses, fostering a compassionate and informed caregiving environment.”

Ending off on the reminder that caregivers need self-care, Katz said that palliative care education ensures that caregivers are equipped with strategies to prevent burnout, promoting their own well-being and, consequently, sustain the quality of care provided to those in need.

“Palliative care education is crucial for the community as it corrects misconceptions, enhances the quality of life for those with serious illnesses and their loved ones, supports individuals in their grief journey, provides essential assistance to families, and promotes self-care among caregivers. A well-informed community is better prepared to provide compassionate and effective support and care to individuals facing serious illnesses and their families,” she said.

For questions related to the education session series, please contact collaborativeproject@bruyere.org .

To register: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtfumsqTIrE92nIgz5JskDj4e_Ty2ckgys#/registration