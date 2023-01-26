OPP locate stolen vehicle

(Rainy River, ON) – An officer of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a stolen vehicle while conducting traffic enforcement.

On January 24, 2022 an officer of the Rainy River District OPP was conducting general traffic enforcement on Highway 71 in the Township of Chapple. The officer observed a motor vehicle and ran the Manitoba licence plate through the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Winnipeg Police Service. A traffic stop was conducted, the driver and passenger were charged under the Criminal Code (CC).

As a result of the investigation, two Winnipeg residents, aged 39 and 18 have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Both individuals are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 27, 2023.

Rainy River OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.