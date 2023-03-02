OPP investigating death

(Kenora, ON) – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in conjunction with the Treaty Three Police Service is investigating a death in Wabaseemoong First Nation Territory.

Officers were called to a residence on Cameron’s Loop on Wabaseemoong First Nation Territory shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 1, 2023, where one person was located deceased.

While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

OPP units involved include Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Crime Unit.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see an increased police presence.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.