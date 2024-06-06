OPP assisting Treaty Three Police in death investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS), is investigating a death in Eagle Lake First Nation.

On May 31, 2024, at approximately 12:35 p.m., an individual was located deceased in Eagle Lake First Nation.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the identity of the deceased and cause of death.

Investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety.

The investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Regional Support Team, and OPP Forensic Identification Services is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.