Ontario supporting next phase of trailbuilding in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls

Province funding multi-use trail network in Northwestern Ontario

SIOUX NARROWS-NESTOR FALLS – The Ontario government is providing $249,750 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls to support the second phase of its plan to expand its multi-use trail network. This investment in community infrastructure will increase economic development, expand tourism offerings and promote physical activity for locals and visitors for many years to come.

“Our government is leveraging the modernized NOHFC programming to improve community recreational infrastructure and promote health and wellness throughout the Northwest,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and MPP for Kenora-Rainy River. “We recognize that the targeted investments we make have a lasting impact on local economic development and support the vibrant tourism industry in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls.”

MPP Greg Rickford tours the multi-use trail system in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls, which was recently awarded an NOHFC grant to create detailed blueprints, expand the trail and install signage and infrastructure. – Tom Thomson photo

The township will use NOHFC funding to develop a detailed trail blueprint, build 10 kilometres of multi-use trail, install wayfinding signage and build a parking area with bike racks and a small skills-building bike park.

This project is the second phase of a nine-phase building plan for a network of trails to be located in and around the town of Nestor Falls. Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls is developing the trail network to enhance tourism options and establish a top-tier multi-use destination. The community’s population consists of approximately 1,000 year-round residents and 5,000 seasonal residents.

“We appreciate the continued investment of the NOHFC into the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls,” said Gale Black, Mayor of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls. “The funds being invested into the expansion of our bike trails will provide our residents and visitors with an exciting new opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in a new way, 12 months a year. This investment will enhance our community well-being and economic opportunities.”

The NOHFC fosters economic growth, job creation, and workforce development throughout the North, benefiting communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $841 million in 6,894 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 10,560 jobs.

The Ontario government’s improved NOHFC programing supports more projects in rural northern communities and makes it easier for more people and businesses to apply. The programing targets existing and emerging markets, provides more work opportunities for Indigenous people and addresses the skilled labour shortage in the North.