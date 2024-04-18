Ontario makes money available for recreation facility upgrades

The Ontario government is investing up to $200 million over three years to support Ontario’s growing communities with new and revitalized local sport and recreation facilities across the province.

The new Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund was announced as part of the 2024 Budget: Building a Better Ontario.

“Ontario’s new Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund will transform and expand recreational facilities across the province, creating jobs and fostering healthier and more active lifestyles for families,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As our population grows, our government is building the necessary infrastructure so families can live, work, play and thrive right in their local communities.”

Funding will be delivered through two streams:

Repairing and upgrading existing sport and recreation facilities into more accessible, state-of-the-art facilities that better suit the community’s needs.

Building new and transformative sport and recreation facilities, including replacing existing facilities that have reached the end of their lifespan and are beyond repair, including replacing existing facilities that have reached the end of their lifespan and are beyond repair.

“Our government is listening to Ontarians and we want to ensure that new and upgraded facilities remain the heart of communities across this province for decades to come,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “Not only will families benefit from better access to places to play, modern sport and recreation facilities will allow communities to host provincial, national and international events and competitions, attracting more visitors and good-paying jobs.”

Applications will be open to municipalities, Indigenous communities, and non-profit organizations. More information about eligibility and application guidelines will be provided in Summer 2024.

“Community centres and recreation facilities give people of all ages a safe place to come together, laugh, play and get the most out of their local community,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Our government will continue building the infrastructure needed to support growing communities, and investing in the well-being of children, families and seniors across the province.”

Investing in new and improved sport and recreation facilities through the 2024 Budget: Building a Better Ontario will continue to support the province’s growing population and ensure that all Ontarians have access to opportunities to thrive.