On the Treaty #3 2023 powwow trail

Grand Council Treaty #3 Anishinaabe Nation has been called “Powwow County” for their abounding list of Powwows often hosted in the summer, bringing together many different Nations and providing communities with a chance to gather together and celebrate.

“The Powwow trail is pretty amazing and strong,” said Sandy Bruyere, one of the organizers for Couchiching First Nation’s 30th Annual Traditional Powwow.

Follow along this brief overview of the Powwow trail to attend the events this summer!

June 9 to 11: Mitaanijigamiing First Nation and Northwest Angle 33 First Nation (Dogpaw)

June 16 to 18: Rainy River (Manitou Rapids) First Nation

Held annually on Father’s Day weekend, the Powwow is open to the public and camping is available. Invited drummers include SmokeyTown Singers and Red Cloud. Live streaming will be available by Tunnel Island Media. For more information, call (807) 482-2479 or visit https://rainyriverfirstnations.com/ .

June 23 to 25: Couchiching First Nation

The 30th Annual Traditional Powwow takes place at the Couchiching Heron Landing Golf Course. For more information visit Couchiching First Nation on Facebook.

June 30 to July 2: Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation

July 7 to 9: Naotkamegwanning First Nation

The 50th anniversary Powwow will be located at Whitefish Bay on the Naotkamegwanning First Nation land. It will feature the Tommy White Memorial Drum Contest. For more information visit the Naotkamegwanning First Nation Facebook page .

July 14 to 16: Seine River First Nation and Wauzhushk Onigum Nation

July 21 to 23: Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation

July 28 to 30: Naicatchewenin First Nation and Ogimaawabiitong KCA – Wauzhushk Onigum

August 4 to 6: Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation

August 11 to 13: Mishkosiminiziibiing (Big Grassy) First Nation

The annual traditional Powwow takes place at the Big Grassy Powwow Grounds. Vendors are welcome and more details will be available at http://biggrassy.ca/ .

August 18 to 20: Naongashiing (Big Island) First Nation

August 25 to 27: Lac La Croix First Nation

August 26 to 27: Wabaseemoong Independent First Nation

For the full Treaty #3 Powwow trail schedule, visit Grand Council Treaty #3 online at http://gct3.ca/ .