NWHU Celebrates Canadian Public Health Week

From April 8-12, 2024, Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) proudly joins the nation in celebrating Canadian Public Health Week, an occasion to recognize the important contributions of public health.

The impact of public health interventions is remarkable. Recent analysis from the Canadian Public Health Agency emphasizes the substantial return on investment, with every dollar spent on public health interventions yielding about $14 in savings across health and economic sectors. This highlights the important role of preventive measures in reducing broader societal costs.

Locally, NWHU plays many roles to promote and protect the health of our communities. The organization upholds the values of respect, integrity, and equity in their work to ensure those in need can access safe and inclusive services. During Canadian Public Health Week, we encourage the public to extend gratitude to the dedicated public health employees who devote their careers to enhancing the health of our communities.

Marlyn Herbacz, Chief Executive Officer of NWHU, emphasizes the important role of local staff and the services they provide. “Our distributed service model, with offices in twelve communities, ensures accessibility to NWHU staff and programs for our residents. During Canadian Public Health Week, I would like to acknowledge our staff who continually strive to fulfill our mission of Healthy Lifestyles, Longer Lives, Lived well.” To learn more about NWHU, visit www.nwhu.on.ca.