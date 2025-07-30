Norm Wood Reels in a Big One – Riverside’s First 50/50 Winner!

From Riverside Health Care

Press release

July’s 50/50 winner Norm Wood, centre, posed for a photo with Riverside Health Care Board Chair Diane Clifford, left, and Director of Fundraising Holly Kaemingh, as he was presented with the cheque of his winnings, which totalled $8,400 in Riverside’s first 50/50 draw supporting the campaign to bring an MRI to the district. – Riverside Health Care photo

While out fishing on July 25th, Norm Wood got the call that he had reeled in Riverside Health Care’s very first 50/50 win, netting $8,400.

“It was my big catch of the day!” Norm said, chuckling.

His lucky ticket also meant another $8,400 went directly to Riverside’s Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS campaign, bringing us one step closer to securing the district’s first MRI and new digital X-ray units in Fort Frances and Rainy River.

Norm stopped in to pick up his winning cheque and spoke about the importance of supporting health care initiatives close to home. “At my age, I know a lot of people who’ve had to travel for tests,” he shared. Reflecting on his own experience helping family members get to out-of-town MRI appointments, he added, “It can be a long trip, and this would save on travel time and overnight stays. It will make a difference.”

While pleased with the win, Norm shared that he has no current plans for his winnings, just happy to be part of something that supports health care in the community.

He purchased his ticket the day before the draw at the Rainy Lake Market Square, spotting an open parking space and deciding to stop. “I thought I’d grab a Legion ticket, and I picked up one of these too,” he said, highlighting the importance of supporting local initiatives.

“It’s people like Norm, and everyone buying tickets, spreading the word, or supporting us in other ways who are helping turn this campaign into real progress,” said Holly Kaemingh, Riverside’s Director of Fundraising.

“Together, we’re getting closer to bringing life-changing diagnostic tools to our communities.”

Before leaving with his prize, Norm added, “First winner, and I noticed it’s cheque number one. I’m hoping for cheque number two.”

Or maybe you’ll reel in cheque number two!

August’s 50/50 tickets are available now, and all proceeds go directly to support the Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS campaign for a MRI at La Verendrye General Hospital and new digital X-ray units at both LVGH and the Rainy River Health Centre.

How to get your tickets:

• Online at www.rhc5050.com • In person at the La Verendrye General Hospital administration office (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.) • Or call 807-274-6635

Support health care across the Rainy River District and get the chance to win big – every dollar grows the jackpot and makes an impact, bringing better care closer to home.