New police-hospital transition plan in place locally

A new protocol will ensure an efficient and respectful transition when police officers bring individuals, apprehended under the Mental Health Act, to a hospital for examination.

The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Riverside Health Care, Atikokan General Hospital, and Treaty Three Police Service have formalized an agreement that improves the pathway for the person experiencing a crisis. It will also improve the processes for police, other first responders and health care professionals.

The Mental Health Act requires police officers to take individuals, experiencing crisis in their custody, to be assessed by a doctor if they are deemed to be at risk of harming themselves or others. A variety of service dynamics can impact this transition process resulting in challenges that impact on police services, hospital staff and the individual in crisis.

Those involved in development of the local Police Hospital Transition protocol include: Riverside Health Care Facilities; Atikokan Health and Community Services; Treaty Three Police Service and Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police.

Effective police-hospital transitions encourage positive outcomes for persons in crisis, support the efficient use of police resources, and supports a safe hospital environment for staff and patients.

“The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is committed to improving effective police hospital transitions across the district. By working collaboratively with our health care and policing partners, we are able to identify and create opportunities that will improve outcomes for individuals in crisis. In 2022, the OPP responded to approximately 364 mental health related calls for service throughout the district. Pursuing solutions to enhance service delivery for individuals in crisis while achieving our mandate of public safety is a key priority for this detachment.” – S/Sgt. Dereck McLean.

“These transitions between law enforcement and our healthcare facilities are pivotal in achieving positive outcomes for those in crisis, ensuring timely and specialized interventions. This collaboration with our partners is the foundation in ensuring seamless and quality care during police and hospital transfers. By working together, we not only prioritize patient well-being but also create a basis for excellence in our healthcare delivery.” – Henry Gauthier, President & CEO, Riverside Health Care

The new protocol is based on the document, prepared jointly by the Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario Provincial Human Services and Justice Coordinating Committee, Ontario Hospital Association, Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Ministry of the Solicitor General and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, entitled Police-Hospital transitions: A Framework and Toolkit for Ontario.

WEAPONS CHARGES

(HALKIRK, ON) – Three individuals were arrested with firearm related offences while conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On November 27, 2023, at approximately 9:05 p.m. Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 11-71 at Highway 502 in Halkirk Township. A vehicle entered the RIDE check and through investigation, officers located 2 loaded firearms and cannabis in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 35 year old Vaughn resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm – two counts; Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition – two counts; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – two counts; Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon – two counts; Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Without Authority – two counts; Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – two counts and Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition.

A 24 year old Fort Frances man has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm – two counts; Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition – two counts; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – two counts; Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon – two counts; Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Without Authority – two counts; · Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – two counts; Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

A 28 year old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm – two counts; Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition – two counts; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – two counts; Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon – two counts’,Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Without Authority – two counts; Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – two counts; Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition; Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis readily available.

The accused parties were held for bail and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 28, 2023.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs and firearms should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a motor vehicle collision.

On November 24, 2023, just after 8:30 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 658 at Anderson Branch Road in the City of Kenora involving a passenger style SUV and sedan. There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of one of the motor vehicles had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, A 31-years-old, of Cochrane, Alberta, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on January 4, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ASSAULT

(Vermilion Bay, ON) – One individual is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, following an incident at a local residence in Vermilion Bay.

On November 24, 2023, shortly after 10:00am members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP) Detachment Uniform and Crime Members as well as the North West Emergency Response Team responded to an incident at a local Residence in Vermilion Bay. Officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and located one individual with injuries. The individual was transported to hospital by EMS and was later released.

As a result, a 59-year-old, Vermillion Bay man has been arrested and charged with: Aggravated Assault; Pointing A Firearm; Discharge With Intent; Unauthorized Possession Of A Firearm and Adult Careless Use of A Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device Or Ammunition.

The accused has been Remanded to the Kenora District Jail to Appear in Kenora District Bail Court 28 November 2023.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On November 23, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment were conducting general patrol when they observed a motor vehicle driving erratically. Officers subsequently initiated a traffic stop on Eighth Avenue South in the City of Kenora.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 51-year-old Kenora man, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on December 14, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.