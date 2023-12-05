New legislation intended to punish puppy mill operators

The Government of Ontario is taking steps to crack down on unethical and unhealthy dog breeding operations within the province.

Introduced on Monday, December 4, 2023, a new piece of legislation titled the “Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales (PUPS) Act” will help to stop unethical and harmful dog breeding practices and operations, often known as puppy mills. The legislation is an amendment to the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act, which came into effect January 1, 2020, and will impose new penalties on those found to be in contravention of the act.

“This government has always led the way when it comes to protecting animal rights,” said Christine Hogarth, the MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore in the Province’s press release.

“And under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are now the first province in the country to put a leash on puppy mills that treat dogs as litter-churning machines. The PUPS Act addresses an important policy issue spotlighted by my first Private Members’ Bill – Protecting Our Pets Act. This legislation shows that as a team we are committed to creating a more compassionate world for companion animals.”

According to the province, the term “puppy mill” is used to describe dog breeders who engage in poor breeding practices such as overbreeding their dogs and keeping them in substandard conditions. The Humane Society of the United States further notes that in puppy mills, “mother dogs spend their entire lives in cramped cages with little to no personal attention.”

“When the mother and father dogs can no longer breed, they are abandoned or killed,” the Humane Society states.

“Due to poor sanitation, overbreeding and a lack of preventive veterinary care, the puppies frequently suffer from a variety of health issues, creating heartbreaking challenges for families who should be enjoying the delights of adopting a new family member.”

Under the new legislation, breeders in the province will be prohibited from practices most often associated with puppy mills and the reckless sale of dogs, such as:

Breeding a female dog more than three times in a two-year period, or breeding more than two litters from a female dog’s consecutive heat cycles

Breeding a female dog that is less than a year old

Failing to keep a dog with a contagious disease away from other dogs or animals

Failing to ensure a dog’s environment is sanitary and free from accumulation of waste

Separating a puppy from its mother before the age of eight weeks

Those found in violation of the act will face a minimum fine of $10,000 for bad actors operating a puppy mill and $25,000 if those previously mentioned violations result in the death of a dog. The legislation will also allow the province to help develop new regulations that will set conditions that must be met when selling or transferring a dog, as well as to establish regulations for record keeping.

Doug Brooks, the president and CEO of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, applauded the proposed legislation.

“This legislation is a welcome and important step towards protecting dogs from unethical breeders and addressing the issue of puppy mills throughout our province,” Brooks said.

“The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society looks forward to continuing to work with the Solicitor General to further develop the detailed regulations that will provide the greatest protection possible for both dogs and the public.”

Additionally, the government states that it intends to consult on regulations relating to medically unnecessary procedures for cats and dogs within the province, such as declawing, ear cropping, tail docking and debarking, as well as establishing a framework for administrative monetary penalties under the PAWS Act.