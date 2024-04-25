Murder charges laid in Seine River death

(FORT FRANCES) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS), have laid a murder charge related to a homicide in Seine River First Nation.

On April 18, 2024, members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and Northwest Region Crime Unit attended Seine River First Nation to assist T3PS after a person was pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation, an individual has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 231(7) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 7, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted under the direction of the CIB, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.