MORE THAN A TREAT: MIRACLE TREAT DAY AT DQ WILL RAISE FUNDS TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF CHILDREN ACROSS CANADA

DQ celebrates 40th anniversary of Children’s Miracle Network partnership

Toronto, ON (July 24, 2024)—On Thursday, August 8, DQ® Canada’s Miracle Treat Day will help make miracles happen for children receiving care at local children’s hospitals across Canada. For the 22nd year running, participating DQ Canada locations will donate net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold to 12 local children’s hospital foundations.

Canadian children’s hospitals had more than 3.2 million visits in 2023. To support these children and their families, DQ Canada franchisees, staff and volunteers come together to help raise funds on Miracle Treat Day. Every dollar donated from DQ stores goes directly to each community’s local Canadian children’s hospital foundation, supporting medical research, innovations in treatment and care, child-centred healing spaces and more.

“Every kid deserves a childhood. Thanks to the generous support of DQ Canada over the past 40 years, we’ve made significant strides in advancing children’s healthcare in Canada,” said Adam Starkman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations, the not-for-profit organization running Children’s Miracle Network in Canada. “The funds raised on Miracle Treat Day allow local children’s hospitals to directly impact the lives of kids. Your support has helped to reduce wait times, implement life-saving treatments and invest in advanced medical equipment that accelerates recoveries. Together, we’re making a real difference, so kids can spend more time just being kids.”

“For over two decades, our hardworking DQ franchisees and the incredible generosity of our Canadian customers have been the driving forces behind the success of Miracle Treat Day. In Canada alone, participating DQ locations raised over $2.89 million for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day in 2023,” said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing, DQ Canada. “The combined efforts of our franchisees and customers have the power to create a lasting, positive change in the lives of countless Canadian children and their families, ensuring they receive the critical care and support they need during challenging times.”

