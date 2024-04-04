Man drowns attempting to rescue his dog from ice

(DRYDEN) On the April 1, 2024, Dryden OPP responded to a call for service on Kellar Road, for reports of a male that had fallen through the ice of the Wabigoon River while attempting to rescue their dog. Officers attended with water rescue equipment, as well as remotely piloted aircraft in attempts to locate the male. Dryden Fire Service attended with ice rescue equipment to assist. After an extensive search of the area, the individual and his pet were both found deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

As warmer temperatures arrive the ice conditions on rivers and lakes will begin to deteriorate and become more unstable. OPP would like to remind everyone to exercise caution, wear appropriate floatation suits and carry ice picks if venturing out onto the ice late in the season. If you are unsure of the ice conditions best practice is to stay off the ice.

Impaired driving on the rise

(ORILLIA, ON) – Increases in impaired driving occurrences are prompting the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to enhance its impaired driving enforcement efforts, with the aim of saving more lives on our roads.

Tragically, 385 people lost their lives in impaired driving-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads between 2018 and the end of 2023. During the same period, impaired driving-related collisions have steadily climbed, with 2023 marking a 31 per cent increase when compared to the numbers during the previous five years. Impaired driving charges are also up 33 per cent over the same six-year period.

The increases are a clear sign that many drivers are not doing their part to keep fellow road users safe. Motorists are reminded to be prepared to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop. Under Canada’s Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) law, drivers must comply with a police officer’s demand for a breath sample, even in the absence of any suspicion that they have consumed alcohol.

MAS remains an effective measure for enhancing the police’s ability to detect and investigate impaired drivers and remove them from our roads.

The OPP also reminds motorists that officers conduct RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiatives throughout the year. Drivers should also be prepared to provide a breath sample in these situations.

If you suspect that a driver is impaired, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. By doing so, you could be saving a life.

Four charged within 8 hours of each other for Impaired related offences in Kenora

(KENORA, ON) – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged 4 different persons at 4 different occurrences between March 31 and April 1 2024 for impaired related offences.

On March 31, 2024, shortly after 5:30 p.m. a disturbance call on Lakeview Dr resulted in an impaired investigation by the Kenora OPP.

As a result, a 48-year-old Kenora woman has been arrested and charged with: Adult operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

The accused with scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 25, 2024, to answer to the charges.

On March 31, 2024, after a report of a possible impaired driver on Whitefish Bay FN, the Kenora OPP and Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) located the vehicle on Hwy 17E at Reddens.

Police conducted an investigation, and it was determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

As a result, a 28-year-old woman of Northwest Angle 33 has been arrested and charged with: Adult operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs and Adult operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 18, 2024, to answer to the charges.

Further the Kenora OPP initiated a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in the City of Kenora at around 1:30 a.m. on April 1, 2024.

As a result, a 39-year-old Shoal Lake 39 man has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Adult operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs, Adult operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Adult operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was held pending a bail hearing where he was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 4, 2024, to answer to the charges.

A second driver, a 31-year-old Kenora woman has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) the Cannabis Control Act (CCA) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with: Adult operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs (CC); Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine (CDSA); and Adult have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available (CCA).

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 25, 2024, to answer to the charges.

Any person with information regarding impaired drivers or the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).