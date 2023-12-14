Local man charged in early morning break and enter

(FORT FRANCES, ON) Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a Break and Enter on Victoria Avenue.

On December 9, 2023, shortly after 4:30 a.m. Police responded to a break and enter call on Victoria Avenue in the town of Fort Frances. Police attended the residence and were advised that the individual was confronted by the homeowner and left on foot before leaving the individual took a FXR winter jacket from the entry area of the residence. Police quickly located the individual on the street near the residence wearing the jacket and was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigations, a 29-years-old Fort Frances resident has been charged with: Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 15, 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

THEFT

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances laid charges in relation to the theft of mail from the Fort Frances Post Office.

On December 4, 2023, the OPP in Fort Frances received a complaint from Canada Post that a contract cleaner was potentially stealing mail from the Fort Frances Post Office.

The Fort Frances OPP Crime Unit, working in conjunction with Canada Post’s Security Investigation Services, conducted an investigation into the theft. A search warrant was executed at a residence in LaVallee Township and on an associated vehicle. The OPP recovered a quantity of stolen property including gift cards, rebate coupons, and some parcels. Over 60 victims have been identified and that number is expected to increase as the investigation continues.

A 56-year-old resident has been arrested and charged criminally with: theft from mail sent by post; possession of article stolen from mail; theft over $5000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; and careless storage of a firearm.

Anyone with questions regarding their postal services can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a collision.

On December 7, 2023, at 5:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Agamiing Drive in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and damaged property on the corner of Third St E as a result of the collision. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital by EMS for further medical assessment.

As a result, a 21-years-old, of Mine Centre, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired and Dangerous Operation.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 29, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired operation.

On December 8, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Highway 11 near Mill Road within the Town of Fort Frances. A vehicle entered the RIDE check and through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 19-year-old of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol; Drugs and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Have Care or Control of a Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available; and Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

EAST END INCIDENT

(Previously reported in the Tuesday Bulletin.) (FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with theft of a motor vehicle, impaired operation, and dangerous driving following an early morning incident.

On December 8, 2023, at 6:45 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to report of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Williams Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances. Police located the stolen motor vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle fled from police and damaged two police vehicles.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the driver at an address on Agamiing Drive.

As a result, a 19-year-old, of Emo, has been arrested and charged with: Theft of Motor Vehicle; Flight From Peace Officer; Dangerous Operation; Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand; and Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts.

The accused was held in custody until his court hearing.

Police are investigating property crime incidents that may be related to this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying any potential victims or witnesses. Police are also asking that anyone residing in the east end of Fort Frances that has video surveillance from the morning of December 8, 2023, to contact the Rainy River District Detachment at 807-274-3322.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-807-274-3322. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DRUG CHARGES

(KENORA, ON)­ – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a female on an outstanding warrant which resulted in weapons and drug trafficking charges.

On December 6, 2023, members of the Kenora OPP on general patrol in the downtown core observed a female wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The female was arrested and upon search officers located a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, Canadian currency, pepper spray and other items associated with drug trafficking were seized.

As a result, a 44-year-old Rat Portage, FN woman was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl; Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00; Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose; and Fail to comply with release order.

The accused party was held in custody until her court hearing.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DRUG CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON)­ – A search warrant in the City of Dryden has resulted in two individuals being arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences.

On December 6, 2023, members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of Treaty Three Police, Sioux Lookout OPP CSCU, and the OPP Canine Unit, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Rourke Avenue in the City of Dryden, ON.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals. A quantity of cocaine, oxycodone, Canadian currency and other items associated with drug trafficking were seized.

As a result, a 20-year-old, of Burnaby, BC, and a 33-year-old, of Dryden, are each charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada; Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs.

The accused parties were held in custody until their court hearing.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).