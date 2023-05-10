Legion Branch #99 Remembrance Day poster winners

Emmilou McCormick (age 8) and Sienna Tom (age 13) were the successful winners of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #99 Remembrance Day poster contest at both the branch and district levels. Their submissions have now been sent to be judged at the provincial level, which includes Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. The winners from the provincial level will then go onto the Foundation Level, competing with entries from all across Canada.

Emmilou McCormick, Emo Legion Branch #99 President Cindy Westover and Sienna Tom were on hand for an awards presentation for the Legion’s Remembrance Day poster contest. Cindy presenting girls with certificates for their contest winnings. —Robin McCormick photo

Emo Legion executive members are all very happy to see some of our local kids move on in this competition. It’s the first time this branch has had competitors move on.

Sienna shared with me that she’s excited that her picture won at both local and district levels. She is proud it will continue to be judged at the provincial level. Sienna encouraged more students to get involved in this Legion Remembrance Day poster contest as it’s a great way to honour our Veterans.

Emmilou shared, “I was excited to win.” When asked what gave her the ideas to draw her poster she replied, “I see the Cenotaph every day I go to school, and I wanted to thank the Veterans and tell them we miss them.”

I’d like to congratulate both girls on their winnings. Hopefully they will continue to win, but if not, they have both done extremely well. Also thank you to the Legion Branch #99 for continuing this contest every year.