Jackpot for Ontario’s Split the Pot Lottery is approaching $1,000,000 in Ticket Sales

Ontario’s Split the Pot Lottery ticket sales are approaching $1,000,000. This lottery provides ticket buyers the opportunity to share in the winnings and be part of the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario.

In an unprecedented wave of community engagement, Paul McIntyre Royston, President and CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation shares his excitement, stating, “I’ve never witnessed a community so passionately involved in supporting their local hospitals. The jackpot continues to grow, and every lottery ticket sold has the power to transform lives.”

The momentum doesn’t stop there — 22 hospitals have joined forces, marking a record-breaking collaboration that transcends traditional fundraising. This groundbreaking initiative is not just a testament to the collective power of communities but also a symbol of the changing landscape in healthcare support.

The jackpot for the lottery is approaching $1,000,000 in ticket sales and the Early Bird Deadline is Thursday, November 23 (TONIGHT) at midnight. The early bird prize of $20,000 will be split between two lucky winners. In the final draw there will be 13 chances to win a share of the soaring jackpot that continues to grow.

You can get your piece of the pot by visiting splitthepot.ca.

You have the option to choose your ticket bundle: 10 for $10, 40 for $20, 160 for $40, or the unbeatable 400 tickets for $60

Per AGCO Rules of Play, purchasers must be at least 18 years of age and be within the province of Ontario at the time of purchase.