Influential and respected Niisaachewan Chief Lorraine Cobiness passes away

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation Chief Lorraine Cobiness has died, age 52, during her ninth consecutive term as chief. Chief Cobiness is being remembered for her compassion, strength and dedication to her community. She also served as president of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory. – Submitted photo

Chief Lorraine Cobiness, long-serving leader of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation north of Kenora, has died.

Cobiness, who was remembered for her compassion, strength, and dedication passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 52, while serving her ninth consecutive term as chief of Niisaachewan, formerly the Dalles First Nation.

“Chief Cobiness was a true leader, one who led with kindness, love, and compassion,” Grand Treaty #3 said in a press release. “No matter how tense discussions became, she would always speak with dignity and respect. We honour her continued dedication to the betterment of our Nation.

A wake was held at the Dalles Community Hall on Nov. 17 followed by a funeral service on Nov. 18.

Cobiness was deeply involved in Treaty #3 governance and regional partnerships, working on initiatives such as the Niiwin Wendaanimok/Four Winds Partnership, which advanced infrastructure projects such as the Highway 17 twinning.

She also served as president of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory, contributing to health partnerships, youth initiatives, and community wellness programs, and was active in forestry and environmental discussions, representing Indigenous perspectives in national forums.

“Above all else, we honour the strong, kind, and wonderful person she was,” Grand Treaty #3 said. “We will remember her voice of wisdom, her caring heart, and her unwavering sense of bravery to stand up for what is right. We remember her as a friend and leader whose spirit will continue to guide us; we are honoured to live in her legacy. She was a true warrior, who we are going to miss.”