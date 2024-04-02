Impaired driving on the rise

(ORILLIA, ON) – Increases in impaired driving occurrences are prompting the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to enhance its impaired driving enforcement efforts, with the aim of saving more lives on our roads.

Tragically, 385 people lost their lives in impaired driving-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads between 2018 and the end of 2023. During the same period, impaired driving-related collisions have steadily climbed, with 2023 marking a 31 per cent increase when compared to the numbers during the previous five years. Impaired driving charges are also up 33 per cent over the same six-year period.

The increases are a clear sign that many drivers are not doing their part to keep fellow road users safe. Motorists are reminded to be prepared to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop. Under Canada’s Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) law, drivers must comply with a police officer’s demand for a breath sample, even in the absence of any suspicion that they have consumed alcohol.

MAS remains an effective measure for enhancing the police’s ability to detect and investigate impaired drivers and remove them from our roads.

The OPP also reminds motorists that officers conduct RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiatives throughout the year. Drivers should also be prepared to provide a breath sample in these situations.

If you suspect that a driver is impaired, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. By doing so, you could be saving a life.