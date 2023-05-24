Impaired driver attempts to cross border

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), received a call from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that a United States male failed the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST).

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 10:22 a.m., OPP responded to the Rainy River Port of Entry of the CBSA after they conducted an SFST on a male who displayed signs of impairment by drug. The male was subsequently arrested and completed further testing by an OPP drug recognition expert.

As a result of the investigation, Wayne Harthan, 63-years-old, of Baudette, Minnesota, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Drug Concentration.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was issued.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.