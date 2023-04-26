Grand Council Treaty #3 Expresses Condolences for the Loss of Evan and Callie Joseph

Grand Council Treaty #3 is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Evan and Callie Joseph, two young members of Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation and the Lake of the Woods hockey community. Our hearts go out to their family, friends, teammates, and community members during this difficult time.

Evan and Callie were active members of the minor hockey community and will be deeplymissed by all who knew them. We cannot begin to comprehend the pain and griefthat Serena and Cal Joseph, their parents, must be experiencing. We offer our most heartfelt condolences and support to them during this devastating time.

We encourage everyone to donate to the GoFundMe page set up by the family to help offset funeral costs. Any amount, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. The link to the GoFundMe page is https://gofund.me/ba39357f. Donors can also directly send an EMT to Serena at Serena_1981@hotmail.com.

As a community, we must come together to offer support, love, and comfort to those who have been affected by this tragedy. Grand Council Treaty #3 will continue to keep the Joseph family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief and loss.

If you feel you are struggling and need more help, you are not alone. Across Treaty #3our organizations are making themselves available and you can reach out to any of the following resources:

Kenora Chiefs Advisory Mental Wellness and Cultural Support: 807-467-8144

Kenora Rainy River District Crisis Response Services Crisis Line: 1-866-888-8988 or www.Crisisresponseservices.com

Firefly Northwest Priority Response: 807-467-5437

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Connex Ontario: Call 1-866-531-2600 Text “CONNEX” to 247247 or emailconnexontario.ca/en-ca/send-email

Grand Council Treaty #3 Health Team is also available to connect you to help, cultural resources, future workshops on Grief and Loss and First Nation Mental Health First Aid. Reach out to cairo.copenace@treaty3.ca for more information.