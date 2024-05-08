Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services breaks ground on women’s shelter

Last July Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services announced they were receiving $5million in funding to build the Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge, on April 25 they held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the building on Agency One land near Couchiching First Nation.

The idea for the shelter grew out of the women’s council for Grand Council Treaty #3, according to Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services CEO Kayla Caul-Chartier.

“They had wanted to see a shelter in [each of] the four directions,” Caul-Chartier said.

The Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge just east of Fort Frances would be considered in the southern region of Treaty Three Territory.

It’s been a long journey to get to the groundbreaking.

“We started the project in December of 2021,” Caul-Chartier said. “We wrote multiple funding proposals and multiple were refused. We were fortunate that eventually one stuck and we received the funding through Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation and Indigenous Services Canada.”

Because of inflation, the project which was initially planned for 14 units, will be reduced to eight units and built with expansion in mind so they can do so when funding allows.

The eight rooms will be similar to hotel rooms with a common area for cooking and eating.

Officials and dignitaries place tobacco in the ground at a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge, being constructed by Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services. The facility will be a safe space for women coming out of difficult situations, including domestic violence. – Allan Bradbury photo

In addition to housing women who are coming out of difficult situations whether that be domestic violence or otherwise, Caul-Chartier says they hope the other services Giishkaandago’Ikwe offers will be able to complement the healing lodge.

“We offer a multitude of services currently,” she said. “And I think that’s one of the values, we’ll be able to provide those wraparound services if there is need. There will be counselling supports, case management support, cultural teaching and safe care opportunities.”

Ahead of the official groundbreaking a ceremony was held with drum songs and tobacco offerings.

As part of the groundbreaking one of the elders encouraged all of the women present at the ceremony to place a pinch of tobacco in the hole created by the shovel.

Caul-Chartier says the project should begin construction this month and will hopefully be completed in 12-13 months. MCM Architects have designed the project and Matix Lumber is the general contracting company, both are out of Winnipeg.