Fundraiser to help community member in need

Friendship and faith were on full display on Saturday, July 6, as the community pulled together to help a neighbour in need.

A fundraising barbecue and pet show was held with the help of Rainy River Meats and Emo Feeds, to raise funds for Mary Martin, co-owner of Misty River Alternatives, who has been quietly battling cancer for several months. Martin is escalating her care to a specialized clinic in Mexico, but the costs aren’t covered by OHIP.

“We found out that Mary was sick and she’d kept it very quiet. She’s a very humble individual,” said event volunteer JoAnna Richards. “But it came out and – I wasn’t the catalyst of this – but I came alongside and asked what I could do, and a bunch of us came alongside. Lindsay Logsdon, Emo Feeds. This has all come together so fast.”

For Richards, the fundraiser holds considerable meaning. Mary is not only a personal friend, “she’s shepherded me spiritually, and has given me parenting advice, and when I was very, very sick, I connected with Mary. I’m standing here today because of the things Mary did,” she said.

A fundraiser barbecue and pet show was held on Saturday. July 6, to raise funds for advanced cancer care for Mary martin, co-owner of Misty River Alternatives in Emo. Martin is escalating her treatment at a cancer clinic in Mexico. Clockwise from top: although organized by supporters in just two weeks, the event had plenty of things to go, and drew a good size crowd; Thea Barkley’s dog, Willow, won the pet contest for Friendliest Pet; Cranberry Hollow offered rides on Bo and Oakley during the fundraiser; Raina Logsdon helped sell baked goods to raise funds; Sarah Dale’s pet rabbit was awarded Cutest Pet in the pet contest; pets of all shapes and sizes were entered into the pet contest, including these adorable ducks. – Louis Bergeron and Lindsay Logsdon photos

“She, with her sister Naomi, they’ve spent a lot of time healing the community, both physically and spiritually. They saved my life personally, twice. And I know lots of other people in the community have been helped by them, in a profound way.”

Mary and her sister have touched so many lives, it didn’t take long to bring the fundraiser to life. Within two weeks of learning of Mary’s diagnosis, dozens of fellow businesses had amassed thousands in donated prizes to raffle off, including Betty’s, Lowery’s, General Supply, the Salvation Army, Flint House, Northwoods, North Country Track and Wheel and many more. Prizes ranged from gift certificates, prize baskets and toys to a two-night getaway at the Citadel Retreat.

“Our community and our local businesses are amazing!” said event volunteer Lindsay Logsdon, who also launched a GiveSendGo campaign to offset the costs of Mary’s treatments. In the 12 days since its launch, it has raised $1500.

“As you can imagine, receiving cancer treatment in Mexico is not cheap! It is my wish to ease the financial burden on Mary and her family, and to extend to her the same care and support that she so readily offers those in need,” stated Logsdon in the GiveSendGo campaign. “Anyone who knows Mary knows what a blessing she is in the lives of others. Now, it is our turn to bless her.”

Logsdon brought the idea of the fundraiser to her circle of homeschool parents. The staff of Emo Feeds were quick to jump on board to offer a venue, Rainy River Meats stepped in with a barbecue and all of the pieces fell quickly in place.

“And this is just a perfect place to have it because it really is like the community centre in a way,” said Richards. “This is where all of the producers go. This is where the baked items go and the community gets together to meet and socialize and have fellowship. So it seems like a very fitting place to have this today.”

The community event featured pony rides, a raffle, a silent auction, a bouncy castle, face painting, lemonade, cotton candy from the Candy Floss Factory, a craft and bake sale and a pet show.

Mary arrived in Mexico to begin her treatment on July 9. Fundraising through GiveSendGo will continue throughout her stay. Logsdon will provide updates as they come to her through Mary’s direct donation page at www.givesendgo.com/supportformary.